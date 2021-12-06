This Dazzling Holiday Home In Port Coquitlam Is Raising Funds For The Food Bank

Miracle on Rae Street is back and it’s spectacular.

Holiday lights at this Port Coquitlam house lit up on December 1. This is no ordinary holiday home display. In fact, this home has over 200,000 lights all synced up to music.

Being a sight to see, the owners are trying to bring out that Christmas spirit. The decorated home is raising funds from cash donations for the food banks run by SHARE Family and Community Services.

Rightfully called “Miracle on Rae Street,” the home at 3313 Rae Street, will be lit up every night until January 9, 2022.

In addition the hundreds of thousands of lights, fans are treated to a 90 ft tall Christmas tree and plenty of other displays at this Port Coquitlam home. Homeowner Dale Brindley and his friends put up the display every year and have raised as much as $8,000 in the past.

Each year as many as 10,000 visitors come through to see the display. If you are planning to visit, it is recommended to enter Rae Street from Prairie Avenue and exit onto Fremont Street, creating a one-way route.

Take a sneak peak

Miracle on Rae Street

Where: 3313 Rae Street, Port Coquitlam

When: Sunday – Thursday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

