Grouse Mountain is once again transforming into a Christmas Village, complete with an enchanting Light Walk, outdoor skating pond and more.

The mountain will be open with events for all ages from November 20 to January 3, 2021.

Face coverings will be required inside all resort facilities as well as in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained. There will also be additional protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of guests.

RELATED: Canyon Lights Set To Return With a Dazzling Display High Above The Forest Floor

Here are some of the must-do events at this year’s event:

The Light Walk

Marvel at the stunning light installations that bring radiance to the winter night on Grouse Mountain’s popular Light Walk. As dusk falls, enjoy a walk or snowshoe amongst the glittering lights around Blue Grouse Lake.

Santa’s Reindeer

As Santa himself will not be visiting Grouse Mountain this holiday season, two of his real reindeer, Dancer and Vixen will take up residence on the mountaintop to spread Christmas cheer.

Outdoor Skating Pond

Of course, none of this is complete without a pair of ice skates on and a hot chocolate in hand. Glide over the ice of this 8,000 square-foot pond, open daily.

All festive Peak of Christmas activities are complimentary with an Annual or Snow Pass, a Skyride admission ticket or at a special family rate of $99 for 2 adults and 2 children. Advance Skyride reservations are requiredwith ticket purchase as well as for passholders accessing the Mountain.

For more great events to attend in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors page.

Peak of Christmas At Grouse Mountain 2020

When: Friday, November 20th – January 3rd, 2021

Where: Top of Grouse Mountain