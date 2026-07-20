This August, the Government of Canada is once again sending out a number of benefit payments for citizens. As the cost of living keeps heading upward, it’s important to know exactly when you’ll be getting those benefits– if you’re eligible.

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Here are all the upcoming payments that you could be getting soon.

Government of Canada Credits And Benefits In August 2026

Canada Child Benefit

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly payment administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Eligible families can receive this payment to ensure they can support the growing costs of raising a family. Eligibility depends on a variety of factors. This includes you being “primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child.” To check if you can receive the CCB, the Government of Canada provides a full run-down of all the details. Maximum annual payments can reach up to $7,997.

CCB payments arrive on August 20, 2026.

Canada Disability Benefit

The Canada Disability Benefit is another monthly payment, but this time administered by Service Canada. These payments “provide… direct financial support to people with disabilities who are between 18 and 64 years old.” Eligible folks include those who are between the aforementioned ages, approved for the disability tax credit, and have filed their federal income tax return. You must also be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes. The maximum monthly amount you can receive now is $204.20.

The Canada Disability Benefit arrives on August 20, 2026.

Canada Pension Plan

If you’re retired, then that means it’s almost time for your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payment to come through. This monthly, taxable benefit “replaces part of your income when you retire”, and will keep coming each month for the rest of your life. To qualify, all you have to be is at least 60 years old and have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP. You can also keep working after you begin receiving your CPP retirement pension– it won’t be reduced, and you may also qualify for the CPP Post-Retirement Benefit.

The maximum CPP retirement pension someone aged at 65 years old can receive is $1,507.65 per month.

CPP payments arrive on August 27, 2026.

Old Age Security

If you’re 65 and older, then the Old Age Security (OAS) pension is a monthly payment that you can receive. As long as you have sufficient information available, Service Canada will automatically enroll you into the payment plan. Qualifications include the aforementioned age range, as well as being a Canadian citizen or legal resident at the time of OAS approval. You must also have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18. There are other qualifications for those living outside of Canada, which you can check here.

The maximum payment amounts and income thresholds look like this:

Age 65 to 74: maximum monthly payment amount of $743.05 To receive the OAS, your annual net world income in 2024 must be less than $148,451

Age 75 and over: maximum monthly payment amount of $817.36 To receive the OAS, your annual net world income in 2024 must be less than $154,196



OAS payments arrive on August 27, 2026.

Looking for more information on Government of Canada benefits? Check our our Finance section to learn about what’s going on economically in the city.