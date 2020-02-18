Relive Your Childhood With This Cinnamon Bun Inspired By Dunkaroos

If you’re a 90s kid, you get it—this might just be the best combo ever. The popular Dunk-a-roos snack is being recreated into a cinnamon bun, thanks to vegan-friendly Flourgirl Baking.

Appropriately called the Dunk-a-bun, this sweet treat consists of a mini bun coated inside and out with cinnamon and graham cracker crumbs. It also comes with a side of vegan confetti buttercream icing.

It’s the closest thing you’ll find to the original Dunkaroos, which were launched by Betty Crocker in 1990. Get 12 of the mini Dunk-a-buns for $18.

They also have other delicious bun offerings, including: Coconut Latte ($18 for six and $34 for 12), their pizza creation Bun’za ($18 for six and $34 for 12) or The Sinnabun ($14 for six and $28 for 12).

You can also add their royal icing (soy free) for an additional $2 or cream cheese frosting for an additional $3.

To get these buns, you can order online for delivery. Orders over $20 receive free delivery, otherwise it’s a $3 flat fee within its delivery zone (spans across Vancouver and Burnaby and some parts of the North Shore).

Dunk-a-buns at Flourgirl Baking

Cost: $18 for 12 mini buns

