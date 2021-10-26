This Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Spot Has A Hilarious Discount When It Rains

604 Now | @604now | October 26, 2021
Food
exposure bubble tea
Photo: @hotlinefoodie / Instagram

Only in Vancouver would you get a discount on something when it’s raining.

A definite pick me up on those dark and dreary days, a local bubble tea spot offers a special discount code for the rain.

Exposure Drink + Social House in Richmond gives customers 10% off their purchase to help beat those rainy day blues.

RELATED: Popeyes Chicken Just Opened A New Location in Richmond

This discount will be applied at the time of purchase and only if it is in fact raining outside. However, based on current weather patterns this seems to almost be a daily occurrence.

Known for their Chinese hip-hop vibe, this local boba joint offers variety of fun bubble teas like ‘Devil’s Fresh Milk’ and ‘Torched Cream’ toppings, as well as other creative drink options.

The popular bubble tea shop has locations in Richmond and in Vancouver. Although the discount has only been seen at the Richmond location.

As seen in this receipt, the “F**k Rain” discount is applied when we’re experiencing some wet weather, which is a lot of the time.

 

Exposure Drink + Social House Location

Location: 131-4600 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C2

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Log in or create an account to save content