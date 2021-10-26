This Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Spot Has A Hilarious Discount When It Rains

Only in Vancouver would you get a discount on something when it’s raining.

A definite pick me up on those dark and dreary days, a local bubble tea spot offers a special discount code for the rain.

Exposure Drink + Social House in Richmond gives customers 10% off their purchase to help beat those rainy day blues.

This discount will be applied at the time of purchase and only if it is in fact raining outside. However, based on current weather patterns this seems to almost be a daily occurrence.

Known for their Chinese hip-hop vibe, this local boba joint offers variety of fun bubble teas like ‘Devil’s Fresh Milk’ and ‘Torched Cream’ toppings, as well as other creative drink options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☏ 𝟷-𝟾𝟶𝟶-𝙷𝙾𝚃𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙴-𝙵𝙾𝙾𝙳𝙸𝙴 (@hotlinefoodie)

The popular bubble tea shop has locations in Richmond and in Vancouver. Although the discount has only been seen at the Richmond location.

As seen in this receipt, the “F**k Rain” discount is applied when we’re experiencing some wet weather, which is a lot of the time.

Mildly interesting, this bubble tea place has a discount when it rains LOL.. in Vancouver ;) pic.twitter.com/e9YCodolC9 — Yugi (@LoLYugi) December 28, 2018

Exposure Drink + Social House Location

Location: 131-4600 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C2

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

