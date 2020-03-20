Expedia Travel Receives Backlash After Patrons Can’t Get Through

As Canadians abroad rush to get back, many who booked with Expedia Travel are finding the experience doubly frustrating.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this week that Canada is closing its borders to non-Canadians. He then told Canadians abroad “it’s time to come home.”

And while most airlines have brushed off cancellation fees, some people using Expedia complain they are still being charged.

Travellers Are Taking to Social Media

“Expedia taking advantage of travellers trying to cancel reservations because of COVID-19 by still charging fees for canceling even though airlines have waived those same fees. Ruthless by cashing in during crisis,” one person tweeted.

There are similar complaints flooding Expedia’s social media channels.

Countless people have said they are unable to reach a representative and therefore can’t change their travel plans.

Some tweeted that they have been on hold for hours, while others have called repeatedly over several days.

At one point Expedia said, over the phone, they were “currently experiencing technical difficulties and can’t take your call right now.”

A woman from Coquitlam, who prefers to stay anonymous, said the company was reluctant to provide a refund.

“Expedia tried to use their ‘you must cancel within 48 hours or more’ excuse,” she said. “It was impossible to reach Expedia during such a chaotic time and now they are hiding behind the fact that their phone lines were tied up?”

The hotel told her Expedia never sent the payment to the hotel, the woman said. She eventually was given credit directly from the airline and refunded for her hotel by Expedia.

“The entire travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented increase in service requests from customers due to the overwhelming impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We’re really sorry for such long wait times due to the increase in call volumes,” the travel company wrote on its website.

The company said it is focusing on helping those with flights in the next 72 hours hours, while advising others to head to their Customer Service Portal.

