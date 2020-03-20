Air Canada Lays off More than 5,000 Employees Amid Pandemic

Air Canada announced they will lay off more than 5,000 employees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union official said the layoffs will affect 60% of flight attendants, which will happen by April.

The company is laying off 3,600 mainline employees as well as 1,549 flight attendants at Rouge – Air Canada’s discount airline brand.

The airline said the layoffs are temporary and employees will return to work once the company gets back into gear again.

Air Canada is suspending all international and U.S. flights by March 31st. This comes after Canada announced this week they will close its borders to non-Canadian citizens and permanent citizens.

