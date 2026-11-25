The Black Tavern is back again in Vancouver this December with another medieval experience for all you fantasy-lovers out there.

This time, it’s the event’s winter edition, bringing even more performers, experiences, and all sorts of bardic shenanigans across two days.

The Black Tavern: Winter Edition

Don your knightly armour, princess dresses, and fairy wings for The Cobalt’s transformation into The Black Tavern, a medieval fantasy experience that’s packed with nonstop entertainment all night long. The event’s first edition did so well that the organizers— The Cobalt and A Fairytale in Vanshire— are bringing it back for the second time.

At The Black Tavern, attendees can expect a fully immersive experience, making you feel like you’re stepping out of Vancouver and into a fantasy world where steel clashes and jesters provide endless entertainment. The mead will definitely be flowing freely as bards sing their hearts out.

This winter, the event will be an even bigger and better celebration, with a brand new lineup on each night. Friday and Saturday offer entirely different shows, so you can catch either one night or both for the full experience! And as always, be sure to come early for the show, and stay late for the dance party.

Wondering what to expect? Here’s some of the highlights and features:

Knight fights

Artisan vendors

Bardcore musicians

Fantasy burlesque

Fairy dancers

Pirate performances

Bellydancers

Costumes are highly encouraged, or you can come as you are!

Ticket Information

Tickets are currently available for purchase, with single nights starting at $30. You can also grab a weekend pass at a discount!

Get away from the cold and join The Black Tavern for an unforgettable weekend in a fantastically whimsical world!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: The Cobalt

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Black Tavern: Winter Edition