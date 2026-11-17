Santa Claus is coming to Maple Ridge this December!

Maple Ridge is celebrating its 23rd annual Santa Claus Parade! This is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season, welcoming friends and families to watch the glittering floats go by.

Maple Ridge Santa Claus Parade

The event is part of Winter Fest, with the parade kicking off at 6:00pm and winding through downtown. Guests can expect lively music, holiday cheer, and a visit from a very special guest who’s coming all the way from the North Pole!

The full festivities and route map will be available soon, so be sure to check back here for more information closer to the event date!

And if you’re interested, you can join the Santa Claus Parade! Perfect for businesses, organizations, groups, societies, and Christmas lovers, this is your chance to take part in a much-loved event for the community. Do note that there is a $50 Float Entry Fee, although non-profit groups are free of charge.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 6, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Maple Ridge

🎟️ More Info: Maple Ridge Santa Claus Parade