This Christmas season, Koro Pacifico proudly presents LUWALHATI: A Koro Pacifico Christmas Concert — a heartwarming celebration of faith, hope, love, and the joy of the holiday season.

Luwalhati, a Filipino word meaning glory or splendor, beautifully captures the spirit of Christmas — a season of light, gratitude, togetherness, and celebration.

Join Koro Pacifico for an enchanting musical experience featuring beautiful choral harmonies, beloved Christmas melodies, and the rich musical traditions of the Philippines. Through every song, Koro Pacifico celebrates the warmth of Filipino Christmas traditions while sharing the universal message of peace, love, and goodwill.

Whether you’re celebrating cherished traditions or creating new holiday memories with family and friends, LUWALHATI promises an evening filled with music, inspiration, and Christmas joy.

Come celebrate the season with Koro Pacifico as they bring the spirit of a Filipino Christmas to Vancouver!

One choir. One community. One glorious Christmas.

Presented by Koro Pacifico, a Filipino-Canadian choir based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 12, 2026

📍 Location: 5251 Joyce Street, Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Luwalhati: A Koro Pacifico Christmas Concert