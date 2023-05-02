VanDusen Botanical Garden is hosting a unique and enchanting experience this Spring that will transport you to the elegant world of Bridgerton.

Their upcoming event, Spring Strings: A Cello Concert on the Great Lawn encourages attendees to dress up in costumes and regency attire for a delightful occasion.

About VanDusen’s Spring Strings Event

Spring Strings: A Cello Concert on the Great Lawn promises to be a delightful and unforgettable experience, perfect for music lovers and garden enthusiasts alike.

This event will take place on Saturday, May 27, and will feature Low Strung, a classically-trained cello group from Yale University, performing modern hits from popular artists such as Coldplay, the Eagles, Queen, and Avril Lavigne.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the stunning 55-acre VanDusen Botanical Garden before the afternoon concert on the lawn.

From the beautiful golden laburnum trees to the vibrant violet wisteria, immerse yourself in a whimsical garden that will transport you to the elegant world of Bridgerton.

Costumes and Regency attire are encouraged to make your experience even more magical.

Tickets for the event

Tickets are available for both the noon and 4:30 pm shows for $32.48 per adult.

Due to limited capacity, it is recommended that you purchase your tickets early for this event, which includes admission to the garden for the day.

If you’ve always been enchanted by the Regency era of London, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy beautiful music in a picturesque setting.