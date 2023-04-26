The Spot Prawn Festival at Fisherman’s Wharf by Granville Island in Vancouver is a beloved annual event that celebrates one of the Pacific Northwest’s most delicious seafood delicacies: the spot prawn.

Held every spring, the festival draws seafood enthusiasts from all over the city to gather at the picturesque Fisherman’s Wharf and enjoy a day of feasting, learning, and fun.

About the Spot Prawn Festival

Spot prawns are a unique species of shrimp that are native to the waters off the coast of British Columbia. The season usually starts mid May, and the delicious and juicy prawns will only be available while supplies last, which is usually between 30 to 40 days.

The Spot Prawn Festival is a celebration that offers visitors a chance to taste some of the freshest and most delicious spot prawns available.

This year’s event takes place on May 28th from 11 am – 3:39 pm at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

Attendees have the opportunity to visit the festival area at no cost, which allows them to explore the docks, purchase freshly caught spot prawns directly from local fishers, observe cooking demonstrations, and participate in family-oriented activities.

In addition to the free activities available at the festival, there are also two tantalizing tasting options available for purchase online.

The first option includes a serving of delicious prawn bisque and a freshly baked bun, priced at $10 or more per bowl. This is a great choice for seafood lovers who want to indulge in the festival’s fresh and sustainable catch while enjoying a comforting and flavorful soup.

For those looking for a more comprehensive culinary experience, the festival is also offering a brunch option for $79. It features a tasting menu of six unique B.C. spot prawn dishes prepared by talented local chefs.