Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular video games in the world, and fans of the game are in for a treat with the upcoming tournament taking place in Vancouver.

The tournament will feature players from all over Vancouver and from around the world. As well as attracting hundreds of fans, all eager to watch their favorite players battle it out for the championship title.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament – Battle of BC 6

This is the 6th year of the annual event, and it has grown dramatically over the years. This 3 day event will take place from March 29 – 11, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The tournament will feature different game modes, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all. It will also include both singles and doubles matches. The top players from each game mode will advance to the next round until there is only one champion left.

This year the event has new additions, such as welcoming the Fighting Game community with competitive brackets for Street Fighter 6 and TEKKEN 8, as well as Pokémon TCG competitions.

Apart from the tournament itself, there will be various activities for spectators to enjoy. Booths set up for merchandise sales, food and beverage stands, and even an area for free-play for anyone who wants to try their hand at Super Smash Bros.

There will also be various gaming and tech companies showcasing their latest products and technology.

The Super Smash Bros tournament is a great opportunity for players and fans to come together and celebrate their love of the game.

Registration is open until March 22nd for $250 and spectator passes are also available until the day of the event starting at $35.