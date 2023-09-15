Science World Is Offering FREE Admission For One Day Only
Save the date, Science World just announced that they are offering free admission this month
Thanks to Science World’s partnership with Amazon Canada, families will be able to access the dome at no cost and explore their exhibits and new Tech-Up initiative.
Free admission day at Science World will take place on Friday, September 22, 2024 between 9:30 am to 5 pm.
The dome’s current feature exhibition is James Cameron – Challenging The Deep.
For that day only, there will also be the Science World Tech-Up Showcase, presented by Amazon Future Engineer. It will offer a robotics showcase, a computer science workshop, and more focusing on programming in STEAM, coding, engineering and robotics.
Tech Up, driven by Science World, focuses on providing digital skills to under-resourced and underrepresented communities groups, including girls, Indigenous students, and those in remote areas.
In past free admission days at Science World, lineups have often garnered hundreds of people. Since you can’t book a ticket in advance, it’s recommended to arrive early and secure entrance. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.