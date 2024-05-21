BC Dumpling Festival
Get ready to savor the flavors of delectable dumplings as the BC Dumpling Festival makes its much-anticipated return for this summer.
After extremely successful runs in 2022 and 2023, dumpling enthusiasts can once again indulge in this beloved culinary event that celebrates the artistry and diversity of dumplings.
BC Dumpling Festival 2024
The Asian Arts and Culture Society will be hosting the inaugural BC Dumpling Festival at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 10th between 11 am – 8 pm. It will feature live entertainment, dragon dance, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, along with a beer garden. The best part is that admission to this family fun event is free.
The festival showcases a wide array of dumpling varieties from various cultures. From traditional Chinese jiaozi to Korean mandu, Japanese gyoza, and more, attendees will have the opportunity to sample an extensive range of dumplings prepared by talented local chefs and vendors.
There will also be a dumpling eating competition featuring dumplings from around the world.
Previous year’s festivities attracted over 20,000 attendees. This year promises to be equally exciting. The full list of participation of dumpling vendors will be revealed closer to the date.