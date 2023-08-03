604 Now

Aritzia Warehouse Sale: Dates and Details 2023

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Get your shopping shoes on and ready to line up for one of the most anticipated clothing sales around town.

The annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale is coming back in 2023 and promises to be the biggest one to date. The event is known to draw massive crowds, with lineups often stretching up to 1km around the convention centre.

The sales appear to be worth it though.

Aritzia will once again offer 50% – 90% off original retail prices during the warehouse sale. Brands such as Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Talula will all available at discounted prices. Furthermore, the sale applies to Spring, Summer as well as Fall and Winter products.

The week long mega sale will be on from Tuesday, August 29th to Monday, September 4th.

Aritzia Warehouse Sale Hours

  • Tuesday, August 29 – 7am – 9pm
  • Wednesday, August 30 – 7am – 9pm
  • Thursday, August 31 – 7am – 9pm
  • Friday, September 1 – 7am – 9pm
  • Saturday, September 2 – 7am – 7pm
  • Sunday, September 3 – 9am – 7pm
  • Monday, September 4 – 9am – 7pm

Shopping Tips

To have a successful round of shopping and to snag great items, here are a few tips from the brand and past shoppers:

  • For payment, they accept cash, debit, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Apple Pay
  • Aritzia gift cards are not accepted as a method of payment
  • doors usually open at 7 AM, so get there as early as possible
  • dress lightly with comfort in mind, that includes sensible shoes, you may be in line for a while
  • the fitting rooms have been communal in the past, it’s unsure if that will be the case this year with
  • protocols in place, but perhaps know your size to avoid them if need be
  • always look beyond the rack, sometimes discarded items are around the fitting room area
  • there is a bag check at the door, so travel light and with pockets
  • new products are added all day, every day, so if you don’t succeed once you may another day

Aritzia Warehouse Sale Vancouver 2023

When: Sometime between August 27 to September 4

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Time: TBA

