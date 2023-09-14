Adam Sandler Live at Rogers Arena
Get ready for a night of laughter and entertainment as the legendary Adam Sandler brings his brand-new tour to Vancouver.
Kicking off at Rogers Arena on October 12th, this tour promises to be a hilarious journey through Sandler’s iconic comedy.
Following the massive success of his earlier sold-out shows, Adam Sandler’s “The I Missed You Tour” is not to be missed.
The tour will take him to various cities, including Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto, and more, before concluding in Denver, CO, at Ball Arena on December 12th.
Ticket Information:
- Live Nation Presale: Thursday, September 14, at 12 PM local time.
- General On Sale: Friday, September 15, at 12 PM local time on Ticketmaster.ca
Mark your calendars and secure your tickets to witness one of comedy’s greatest talents live on stage.