When it comes to shopping, spas and salons in Vancouver, nowhere seems to do it better than Yaletown.

The upscale neighbourhood is teeming with trendy shops and luxurious salons, making it the perfect place to do an overhaul of your wardrobe or a total makeover from head to toe.

Stand out from the rest by visiting one of these spots that feature one-of-a-kind items and offer distinctive services you can only find in Yaletown.

Unique Stores in Yaletown

Global Atomic Designs

Yaletown’s longest-running boutique is sure to have everything you need. They carry both men’s and women’s clothing and footwear from prominent international brands. Regularly check out their clearance racks, as they often have lots of good stuff in there that’s a total steal. You can see more at GlobalAtomic.com.

Address: 1144 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Fine Finds Boutique

For fine finds, look no further than this boutique in the heart of Yaletown. Stocked with awesome local designer brands like Matt & Nat and Free People, keen shoppers like yourself will find everything from tops and bottoms to bags, shoes and jewelry. Check out their selection at finefindsboutique.com.

Address: 1014 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Surmesur Custom Menswear

Men in need of custom and tailored formal wear must visit Surmesur. It offers the perfect blend of elegance, versatility and extreme comfort. The boutique is also the place to be if you’re in search of a suit for a wedding, whether you’re a groomsman or the groom. After all, summer and spring are wedding seasons. Check out what they have in store at surmesur.com.

Address: 1012 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Brooklyn Clothing

Their slogan is, “shopping made simple.” Brooklyn Clothing carries lots of prestigious men’s clothing brands from Canada, the USA and Europe, including AG, Dougherty, Fidelity and Fulton And Roark. They always have wicked deals in their sales section as well, with sometimes up to 75% off. You can take a peak at their sale section at brooklynclothing.com.

Address: 1189 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Her SOCIETY

Pluck some glamourous numbers off the racks at this boutique for your next night on the town. They have a seemingly never-ending selection of outfits. Whether you’re looking for something sweet and flirty for spring or something a little outside the box for a themed get-together, they’ve got it all. You can find all their new arrivals at hersocietyclothing.com.

Address: 1202 Homer Street, Vancouver

West of Woodward

Have you met Brooklyn Clothing’s sister store? Discover premium women’s denim and some luxury staples at this notable boutique in Yaletown. They carry lots of hot brands, with everything from Colourful Standard to Faithful The Brand. Find something cute for your next date night or a professional look for the office. If you’re already obsessed with Brooklyn Clothing, you should check out wofwoodward.com as they come out with a new platform to shop.

Address: 1188 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Salons in Yaletown

Frilly Lilly

Treat yourself to one of the many services offered at this adorable Yaletown spa. They have lots to choose from, including waxing, nails, facials and all things lashes and brows. You’ll leave here feeling like a brand new you. To treat yourself to this adorable spa at frillylilly.com.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street #100, Vancouver

Maryam Collahi MedSpa

This chic exposed brick spa specializes in permanent makeup. They also accept bookings for what they call “Vancouver’s eyebrow goddess” and her team, who perform threading and microblading to achieve the perfect brows. And they’re a popular spot for bridal looks. You can find the perfect service package at maryamcollahi.com.

Address: 1118 Homer Street #111, Vancouver

May Le Hair Studio

Make all your hair dreams come true at this salon that’s been serving Yaletown for more than 20 years. Get your hair cut, coloured or styled by one of their many talented stylists. They also offer permanent hair straightening as well as other services. Learn more at maylehairstudio.com.

Address: 1185 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

is. Salon

Visit Yaletown’s original boutique salon to fulfill all your hair needs. They offer cuts, colours, styling, extensions, braids and more. Plus, you can find some of the best products here to get that salon feeling in the comfort of your own home. You can find everything you need at issalon.com.

Address: 101-1260 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Style Lab Headquarters

Walk away with a bounce in your step after an appointment at this Yaletown salon. Its central location and impeccable service make it one of the best salons in the city. From cuts to colours and everything in between, you’ll find it at Style Lab. Check out their services here.

Address: 858 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Citrus Hair Salon

Grab a seat at this fun-loving salon that specializes in balayage and hair extensions. You can also stock up on some incredible products here. They sell some of the highest quality hair products (including tools), as well as items for the face and body. You can book an appointment now at citrushairsalon.com.

Address: 875 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Luxe Beauty Lounge & Mobile Spa

What makes this spot so unique is they offer mobile parties where you can get manis, pedis, organic facials, scrubs, wraps, spray tans, waxing and more. They also offer hair and makeup services, as well as brow tinting. To experience a bit of everything, opt for one of their lavish packages. Check out luxebeautylounge.com to find your perfect package!

Address: 1208 Homer Street #123, Vancouver

Not convinced yet? Hit the shops for yourself and find that perfect piece of clothing to feel like your best self or give the gift of self-care to someone special in your life.

