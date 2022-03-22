A Vancouver Company Is Making Their Furniture Out Of Used Chopsticks

Have you ever wondered what furniture made from chopsticks might look like?

While Vancouver based furniture maker ChopValue does make furniture out of used chopsticks, they are not a design feature.

The salvaged material is turned into composite board which can then be used like wood.

According to Business Insider, people in Vancouver throw out 100,000 pairs of chopsticks everyday.

ChopValue rounds up a fraction of these from 300 restaurants across the city. They wash them, coat them in resin and crush them in a hydraulic machine which produces a composite board panel.

They turn this into cutting boards, desks, game pieces and accept custom orders.

If you were interested to see what a finished piece looks like, Canadian restaurant chain Pacific Poke collaborated with ChopValue and features it’s work in their restaurants.

The innovative approach has led the Vancouver company to be featured by the World Economic Forum, the Guardian and Lonely Planet because of its sustainable business model.

