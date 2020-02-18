Chipotle Is Offering a Buy-One-Get-One Deal For One Day Only This Week

Get your burrito fix this week at Chipotle, as they’re offering a buy-one-get-one deal.

The Mexican food chain is giving away a free meal, but there’s a catch. In order to cash in on the Chipotle deal, you must wear a hockey jersey.

“We’re excited to give the hockey community a special opportunity to enjoy our real food while they support their favourite teams,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

The deal is part of the “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program, as Chipotle is an official sponsor of USA Hockey. The buy-one-get-one offer is, of course, extended to Canada.

That deal goes for BOGO entrees, kid’s meals, burritos or bowls and it’s all happening to celebrate our favourite sport.

You can get the free meal at Chipotle restaurants across Canada, from 10 am on Friday, February 21st. This promotion is limited to 10 free items for each cheque.

