Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Is Officially Open and Bursting With Blooms (PHOTOS)

This year’s Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is already shining with beauty and blooms.

The fields cover over 5 acres of and 42 different varieties of sunflowers. With plenty of flowers and picture opportunities, it’s no wonder people have been visiting and enjoying the views.

Walking amongst giant flowers, taking it in with some sunshine, or posting for some beautiful pictures seems to be the common theme. Let’s take a look at the first week of its opening.

Take A First Look At The Blooming Fields

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena PR (@serena4pr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food & Product Photographer (@thewritereats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kami Fasan (@full.moon.momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Northern Kid (@thenorthernkid.co)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by savleen | wanderwithsav ✈️ (@wanderwithsav)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noir (@green.apple.noir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Taylor Shae (@deventuretime)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaggiMei (@magmei)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annika Youn (@annikayoun)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna Woo: Vancouver Foodie (@deannawoo)



The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is on until September 6th, with tickets available online. For more information click here.

