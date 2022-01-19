Celebrate Pie Day With The Best Pies In Metro Vancouver

This decision is easy as pie—head over to the best shops and grab a slice to celebrate these glorious creation creations.

Visit these spots to celebrate the occasion with the best pies in Metro Vancouver.

Best Pies In Metro Vancouver

Tartine Bread & Pies

They have an ever-changing selection of pies, which may include: Lemon Meringue, Raspberry Rhubarb Ginger, Banana Chai Cream, Raspberry Lavender and The Elvis (a sweet, smoky, salty and nutty delight). They have locations at 770 Beach Avenue and 1069 Davie Street.

The Pie Hole

Stuff your pie hole with a variety of flavours, including: Spiced Pear Pie, Nanaimo Bar Pie, Bourbon Pecan Pumpkin Pie, Blueberry Goat Cheese Pie and Sour Cherry Crumble. If you’re craving something a bit more savoury, they have a Turkey Dinner Pie. They’re located at 3497 Fraser Street in Vancouver or 7832 6th Street in Burnaby.

The Pie Shoppe

They have an array of unique options that include: Lime Custard with Fennel & Honey, Earl Grey, Thai Iced Tea Custard, Pink Grapefruit & Amaro and a Winter Pear & Cinnamon Lattice. Stop by 1875 Powell Street to grab a slice.

Sweet Thea Bakery

Dig into one of their delicious fruit pies that you can get full-size or snack-sized. They have traditional flavours like Apple, Cherry and Strawberry Rhubarb. Check out this adorable shop in Langley at 20540 Duncan Way.

Steveston Bakery

Get a delicious slice of pie and other baked goods at this hotspot in Richmond, at 12231 No. 1 Road. They have lots of options, including: Apple, Blueberry, Chocolate Pecan, Cranberry Apple, Mincemeat and Strawberry Apple.

The Valley Bakery

If you’re looking for some meat pies, look no further. This spot is best known for their beef and chicken meat pies that are the ultimate comfort food on a cold and rainy day. Find this gem at 4058 Hastings Street in Burnaby.

Chilliwack Airport Restaurant

People go to the airport specifically to get this pie, so you know it’s worth it. Some of their flavours include: Raspberry Rhubarb, Coconut Cream, Blackberry Peach, Banana Cream and more. Visit 46244 Airport Road in Chilliwack.

