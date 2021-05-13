This North Vancouver Trail Brings You Up Close To 300ft Of Crashing Waters

Warmer weather is on the way and that means the start of hiking season, and exploring new trails.

Why not kick things off by heading to North Shore and hitting this lesser known Capilano Canyon trail. Best part about this hike is that it leads you right up to the Cleveland Dam, allowing you to take in the 300ft fall of crashing water.

It’s an easy trail and a great way to ease yourself back into hiking if it’s been awhile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

About The Trail

This 2.6 km route takes approximately one hour to complete with an elevation gain of 100 meters.

There are several ways to access the Capilano Canyon trail, but one of the most popular routes is to start off from Cleveland Dam off Capilano Road. The trail is just 30 minutes outside of Vancouver and it’s dog-friendly, so make sure to bring along your four-legged BFF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＥＡＲＴＨ 🌍 ＤＥＬＵＸＥ (@earth_deluxe)

Right off the bat, you’ll be treated to spectacular views, with Grouse Mountain and the Lions off to your right. While in the area, you’ll be able to see the rushing waters of the dam cascading below into the canyon.

The trail will then lead you amongst lush trees, across Pipe Bridge and by the Salmon Hatchery. It’s here you’ll get some insight into the important work that goes on to preserve the salmon stocks in the region.

You Might Also Like: 5 Easy Access Hikes With Waterfalls Within An Hour From Vancouver

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

Cleveland Dam

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver