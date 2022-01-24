Canada’s Glass-Domed Train Is Offering a Free Luxury Upgrade

Visiting the Canadian Rocky Mountains is likely on many people’s bucket lists, especially considering it’s one of the nations most popular attractions.

This train offers the most incredible indoor sightseeing experience in a glass domed train while wining and dining in the lap of luxury.

The Rocky Mountaineer sightseeing train is now giving people a free upgrade to those that book right away in 2022.

RELATED: Escape To This Treehouse Overlooking A Langley Vineyard To Unwind

Rocky Mountaineer

The train entertains on three routes.

You can travel “The West” through Vancouver and Banff with an overnight stay in Kamloops. Opt to take “The Journey” through Vancouver and Jasper with an overnight in Kamloops. Enjoy “Rainforest to Gold Rush trip” which is a three-day trip from Vancouver to Jasper with stops in both Whistler and Quesnel.

Right now, if you book your trip between now and January 31, you will receive a free luxury upgrade. That means you will be bumped up from SilverLeaf Service to GoldLeaf Service (a $620 value).

GoldLeaf Service passengers get extra perks such as:

be in a bi-level train car with a glass- dome roof

relaxing on the upper level while enjoying panoramic views

get snacks and drinks while viewing

on the lower level enjoy three-course plated meals

step out onto a reserved outdoor viewing platform .

For those on the fence, there is an opportunity to cancel with this promotion, as long as you do so within 60 days of your departure date.

Reservations can be made online.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.