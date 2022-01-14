Escape To This Treehouse Overlooking A Langley Vineyard To Unwind

Relive your childhood (but with wine) by escaping to a magical “treehouse” nestled along a lush trail overlooking a vineyard in Langley.

The quaint Fernridge Treehouse at the Estate is less than an hour away from Vancouver and is a beautiful escape from the city. The modern treehouse can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom, and it overlooks beautiful greenery.

Find this little piece of paradise perched amongst the trees, surrounded by ferns. You might just feel like you’re living amongst the fairies.

The Swedish-style treehouse has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including a mini fridge, cooktop, TV, WiFi, and a shower.

There’s also a communal fire pit to enjoy spectacular views of the Fraser River and Golden Ears mountain peaks, with breathtaking beauty as far as the eye can see.

The location is absolutely perfect, at just five minutes east of the charming Fort Langley. And to make things even better, the space is pet friendly.

The airbnb host recommends bringing appropriate footwear as it’s a short hike up to the treehouse. Free parking for up to two vehicles is available on-site.

Langley Treehouse Airbnb

Where: Langley, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed

How To Book: Visit the Airbnb website

Cost: Approximately $208 per night

