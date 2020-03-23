Burnaby’s Biggest Festival: Hats Off 2020 Cancelled

Burnaby’s biggest festival, Hats Off, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced this weekend that the festival, set for June 6, 2020, will not happen this year as a way to help flatten the curve.

“The Heights Merchants Association is refocussing its resources on helping merchants withstand the current immense pressures and help them find solutions for the financial damage stemming from COVID-19’s effect on the economy,” stated organizers.

The one-day street festival has taken place every summer since 1989 and features a colourful parade, along with food vendors and local artisans.

Hosted by Burnaby Heights, Hats Off has been voted Best Festival in Burnaby since 2005. The annual event brings out 50,000 visitors every year.

This is one of several events that has been cancelled across Metro Vancouver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government officials have asked all bars and restaurants to close, while asking the public to practice social distancing.

Public places, such as recreation centres, playgrounds and libraries have also closed. And now people who are not keeping their distance from others may face fines of up to $1,000.

