You Can Bring Any Size Container to 7-Eleven And Fill It With Your Fave Slurpee for $2

It’s time to get your slurpee fill, as 7-Eleven is encouraging you to bring your own cup and fill it up for $2.

And when they say, “cup,” it can really be anything. Bring a bucket, teapot, trophy – you name it.

“This Slurpee fan-favourite event always brings out the wackiest containers,” states the press release. “Slurpee fans love to get creative on this day.”

And this year, 7-Eleven is encouraging people get extra creative, by making their containers their own, with DIY decorations.

When getting their slurpee, customers can choose from several flavours. That includes Mountain Dew Blue Shock, Powerade Mixed Berry, Crush Cream Soda Lite, Mug Root Beer, Crush Lime and Crush Orange.

The event is happening at locations across Canada on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th.

Containers must be smaller than 26cm in diameter and must be water-tight with no leakage. It must also be food safe clean.

