You Can Get Baby Yoda Inspired Melonpan At This Vancouver Eatery

Baby Yoda has been all the craze and now you can get a melonpan version—that is, if you can stand eating it.
The melonpan at Baker and Table Cafe is (almost) too cute to eat. But once you take a bite, you’ll be glad you did.
You Might Also Like:
- Vancouver Is Getting A Smoothie Vending Machine Soon
- Best Of Both Worlds: The Alley Is Launching Bubble Tea Popcorn
The Baby Yoda salted caramel mochi bun is to die for and only costs $5.35.
Besides Baby Yoda, there are a number of other adorable characters in melonpan form. Choose from Pikachu (raspberry chocolate), a Shibu Inu puppy (Belgian dark chocolate) and much more.
View this post on Instagram
#BabyYoda & #Doge. Name a more memeable duo.. I’ll wait. Now you can get them in melonpan form at @bakerandtablecafe in Vancouver, BC. Baby Yoda is salted caramel flavored and the Shiba Inu is Belgian dark chocolate. This is the way. Such wow. Thanks for having us @bakerandtablecafe!
Baker and Table Cafe
When: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed Mondays
Where: 6414 Fraser St, Vancouver
For more decadent options in Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.