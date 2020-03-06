You Can Get Baby Yoda Inspired Melonpan At This Vancouver Eatery

Baby Yoda has been all the craze and now you can get a melonpan version—that is, if you can stand eating it.

The melonpan at Baker and Table Cafe is (almost) too cute to eat. But once you take a bite, you’ll be glad you did.

You Might Also Like:

The Baby Yoda salted caramel mochi bun is to die for and only costs $5.35.

Besides Baby Yoda, there are a number of other adorable characters in melonpan form. Choose from Pikachu (raspberry chocolate), a Shibu Inu puppy (Belgian dark chocolate) and much more.

Baker and Table Cafe

When: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed Mondays

Where: 6414 Fraser St, Vancouver



For more decadent options in Vancouver, check out our Food section.