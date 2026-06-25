If your connection has been feeling slow, then this new report might be helpful in choosing a new provider.

Ookla— the folks behind Speedtest— just published their Speedtest Connectivity Report for Canada. It paints a picture of network performance in each market, with all the information “informed by millions of daily consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest.”

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The Best Internet Providers in Canada

For this report, the data collection period was between July to December 2025, and the results have a wide variety of information. Depending on what you most often use your internet for, some providers might work better for you than others.

Notably, Vancouver and Edmonton were the top performing cities in Canada. Vancouver in particular recorded the fastest median download speed of 136.92 Mbps, whereas Edmonton recorded the fastest median fixed download speed at 298 Mbps.

Ookla broke down the results in a few different categories, including the best mobile network, fastest mobile network, most consistent network, and best 5G capability. There’s also video experience, gaming experience, and consumer sentiment.

Here’s a look at the report:

Fastest Mobile Network: Bell

Most Consistent Network: TELUS

Best 5G Capability: Rogers

Video Experience: Rogers

Gaming Experience: Bell

Consumer Sentiment: No statistical difference between mobile providers

As for the best? That would be Bell. According to Ookla, the provider had a Speedtest Connectivity Score of 69.99 in terms of 5G connection. Although, there was no clear winner when it came to providers across all technologies combined.

Regardless, Bell reportedly was the best and fastest 5G provider in Canada, and also had the fastest ISP with a median download speed of 372.04 Mbps, and a median upload speed of 321.44 Mbps.