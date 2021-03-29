Photos & Videos Capture the Destruction of the Latest B.C. Storm

More than just a little wind, the B.C. storm has been trending.

With Spring finally here, the sudden wind warning took many by surprise, with gusts of up to 70 km/hr inland and 90 km/hr near the water.

In case you missed it, we are rounding up some moments to show just how intense the storm was.

Here are the moments caught on #BCStorm.

Lots of Rain and Wind

Holy shit. This pic doesn’t do it justice, but the wind just blew out atleast 3 windows in my building!! All those sparkly spots are glass from various windows! Suuuuper windy in Vancouver right now! #BCStorm #Windstorm pic.twitter.com/LhhI7zIAED — LLTruesdell (@lscorpio99) March 29, 2021

As Well As Destruction

Chunks of construction debris flying off of 1335 Howe construction site. Crazy! Howe St on-ramp should probably be closed. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/QTAkdSFE3r — Houston White (@houstonw) March 29, 2021

Living below two high-rise construction sites during a windstorm? Yeah, I’m sleeping in the basement tonight. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/CIWFhkFUZk — Baylee Jae (@Baylee_Jae) March 29, 2021

Be careful out there…heard a huge crash and went outside of the house to find this #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/wHzo2kqgbM — Tarnjit Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) March 29, 2021

Tree got the best of this van at Simon Fraser Hills Park #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Mi3Aydjt7h — Andrew Cook (@andrewcook) March 28, 2021

However, there is some beauty in every storm

What Areas Where Affected By The BC Storm?

The power was knocked out in a number of neighbourhoods, as a result of the wind.

#BCStorm has knocked down trees and branches causing them to contact our electrical equipment. Crews will be working through the night repairing damaged power lines, power poles and transformers. Operational update: https://t.co/juOzI2aazn pic.twitter.com/xVHlJPjk1X — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 29, 2021

BC Hydro was on it and has restored power to those that were without it for hours.

Crews have restored power to more than 97% of customers impacted by the #BCStorm that hit the #LowerMainland, #SunshineCoast and #VancouverIsland on Sunday. Latest operational update: https://t.co/Qgkd8zVXai pic.twitter.com/Rh5ri0inVv — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 29, 2021

If you didn’t see the storm yourself, check out #BCStorm for more images.

For more updates in MetroVancouver, check out our News section.