Photos & Videos Capture the Destruction of the Latest B.C. Storm

Christina Chandra | March 29, 2021
News
BC Storm
Photo: @andrewcook / Twitter

More than just a little wind, the B.C. storm has been trending.

With Spring finally here, the sudden wind warning took many by surprise, with gusts of up to 70 km/hr inland and 90 km/hr near the water.

In case you missed it, we are rounding up some moments to show just how intense the storm was.

Here are the moments caught on #BCStorm.

Lots of Rain and Wind

As Well As Destruction

However, there is some beauty in every storm

What Areas Where Affected By The BC Storm?

The power was knocked out in a number of neighbourhoods, as a result of the wind.

BC Hydro was on it and has restored power to those that were without it for hours.

If you didn’t see the storm yourself, check out #BCStorm for more images.

 

