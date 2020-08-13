The BC SPCA Now Accepts Anonymous Animal Cruelty Tips Through Crime Stoppers

If anyone in Metro Vancouver has witnessed animal abuse, they can now contact Metro Vancouver’s anonymous crime tips hotline.

The BC SPCA is now encouraging people to report animal cruelty to Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: VIDEO: Man Body Slams His Dog Onto Sidewalk In Downtown Vancouver

The SPCA hopes that the anonymity of Crime Stoppers will encourage people to speak up about animal cruelty, as they say people are often nervous to report it since it commonly involves people they know.

“We want to encourage people: Where they see something, say something,” said BC SPCA senior manager for cruelty investigations Shawn Eccles at a news conference. “It’s extremely important. It’s how we do our job. If people did not report animal cruelty, we would not be able to investigate it.”

When people call Crime Stoppers, the phone line then passes the information directly to the BC SPCA for investigation. Crime Stoppers guarantees that tipsters won’t be contacted nor called to testify in court.

The BC SPCA received more than 8,000 calls regarding animal cruelty last year.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.