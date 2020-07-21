VIDEO: Man Body Slams His Dog Onto Sidewalk In Downtown Vancouver

The BC SPCA is investigating after someone was caught slamming a pit bull against the ground in downtown Vancouver.

In an email to 604 Now, a woman who goes by T.Mak, said the incident happened last Friday night on Abbott Street, near Rogers Arena.

The scene initially started off as a verbal altercation between a man against a group of skateboarders and a cyclist.

“The man was siccing his pitbull on them, letting it lunge at the bike guy, which resulted in the bike guy picking up his bike to swing at the pitbull and trying to kick it,” said T.Mak.

Mans Slams His Dog

After the group of people with their skateboards and bike dispersed, the man with the pit bull remained and continued yelling at other pedestrians nearby.

It wasn’t long after this when the man suddenly decided to pick up his dog and slammed it into the sidewalk.

WARNING: Video below contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewers discretion is strongly advised.

“We all ran at him and called the cops,” T.Mak said. “The owner has a pattern of abuse with this dog.” Residents in nearby buildings claim they have seen the same man slam his dog onto the ground in nearby parks in recent months. “He had been belligerent and aggressive when they confronted him then too.”

The cops arrived and handcuffed the man, searched him and took the dog away. The man was released by police at the scene.

“We’re hoping the dog will go to an appropriate rescue home or foster family. I think it’s important that this issue gets out here so we can follow up on the well being of the dog and make sure the owner never gets to own an animal again.” adds T. Mak.

