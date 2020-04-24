Weekend Forecast Calls For Grey Days Ahead, Making It Easier To Stay Home

As isolation measures continue, the weekend forecast will at least be one thing not to tempt you into going out.

Because this weekend, you’ll find April showers and several days of grey skies ahead.

Friday will see a 30% chance of showers with some sun amid the clouds. Overnight however, there is a 60% of rain, according to Environment Canada.

Rain will continue throughout a windy Saturday with up to 20 mm of rain that day and 15 degrees.

And by Sunday, we’ll have a grey day, with about 10 mm of rain overnight. We can expect about 13 degrees throughout the day.

Staying at home may get more difficult as May approaches, but at least we have this weekend to encourage us to stay indoors to help flatten the curve.

For things to do this weekend, despite the poor weather forecast, you can watch this live kitten feed or take a virtual trip to Disney World.

