Watching the World Cup? This Vancouver Favourite Still Has Meals Under $10

With soccer fans filling bars and patios across the province this summer, many people are bracing themselves for higher food and drink bills during match days. Warehouse is taking a different approach.

Affordable Meals in Vancouver

Rather than increasing prices to capitalize on the surge in demand, the Canadian restaurant chain says it is committed to keeping its menu affordable throughout the tournament season at participating locations in Vancouver, Victoria, Whistler and beyond. Indulge in your cravings without the sticker shock. With everything on the menu priced under $15, you truly can have it all.

For Warehouse, the philosophy is simple: major sporting events are meant to bring people together, not make a night out less accessible.

“These moments are about community,” says Kirk Spinks, Director of Operations for Warehouse Group. “Friends gathering after work, families watching together, and fans celebrating their teams. We believe everyone should be able to enjoy that experience without worrying about inflated prices.”

As thousands of visitors arrive in British Columbia and local fans pack patios and sports bars, Warehouse expects its locations on Granville Street, Commercial Drive, Victoria and Whistler to become gathering places for supporters throughout the tournament.

The brand has built its reputation around offering value-driven dining at a time when many Canadians are feeling the pressure of rising costs. While major events often create opportunities for businesses to increase prices, Warehouse says it sees the summer differently.

“We want people to order another round, stay for another game and bring their friends,” says Kirk Spinks. “The goal isn’t to squeeze every dollar out of a busy season. The goal is to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome to come back to. Affordable enough to enjoy before and after their summer events.

The approach comes as many hospitality operators continue to navigate rising food, labour and operating costs. Despite those challenges, Warehouse says affordability remains central to its identity.

For fans looking for a place to catch the action this summer, that means the same menu pricing they have come to expect, whether they are watching a weekday group-stage match or one of the tournament’s biggest knockout games.

In a summer expected to generate countless memorable moments across British Columbia, Warehouse is betting that accessibility and value will resonate just as much as the action on the pitch.