Why Whistler Should Be on Every World Cup Visitor’s Vancouver Itinerary

If you are planning a trip to Vancouver for summer’s biggest international soccer tournament, there is one easy addition that could turn your visit into an unforgettable BC getaway: Whistler.

Just two hours north of Vancouver, Whistler offers a completely different side of British Columbia. Think mountain views, alpine lakes, outdoor adventure, patios, village strolls, and the kind of scenery that makes your camera roll work overtime.

And if you are looking for the perfect place to stay, the Sundial Hotel makes a strong case for extending your trip.

One trip, two iconic BC destinations

For many visitors, Vancouver will be the main event this summer. But with Whistler only a short scenic drive away, adding a mountain escape to your plans feels less like extra travel and more like getting two bucket-list destinations in one trip.

Located right in the heart of Whistler Village, the Sundial Hotel puts you steps from everything. Gondolas, restaurants, shopping, cafés, and the Village Stroll are all right outside your door.

The hotel’s spacious suites also offer something many travellers appreciate after busy days exploring: room to actually relax.

Instead of a standard hotel room, guests can settle into comfortable suites designed to feel more like home, complete with mountain views and extra space to unwind.

Adventure at every turn

Summer in Whistler is packed with ways to explore. Outdoor enthusiasts can experience more than 4,900 bike park trails, over 70 kilometres of paved Valley Trail pathways, alpine hiking routes, ATV adventures, scenic lakes, and the iconic PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola.

Whether your idea of vacation is adrenaline-filled adventure or slow mornings followed by patio hopping and lakeside relaxation, Whistler delivers both.

And after a full day outdoors, heading back to your suite for a soak in a private rooftop hot tub overlooking the mountains is not a bad way to end the day.

It is the kind of experience that can turn a good vacation into one you actually remember.

Stay longer and save

For those thinking about making Whistler part of their summer travel plans, the Sundial Hotel is currently offering seasonal savings for guests booking ahead:

Save 10% on one to two-night stays

Save 15% on three to six-night stays

Save 20% on stays of seven nights or more

The offer is available for bookings made by June 30, 2026.

Whether you are travelling from across Canada or overseas for this summer’s matches, adding Whistler to the itinerary might just become the best part of the trip.

See what summer at Sundial Hotel looks like and plan your stay here.