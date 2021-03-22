Translink’s Delayed Price Hike May Come Into Effect This July

Translink users prepare for a bump in costs in your commute.

The board or directors are going to meet this week to confirm whether or not to proceed with a 2.3% fare increase to be effective July 1, 2021.

This Translink price hike is down from the 4.1% increase they had originally planned before the pandemic struck. Also, the B.C. Government did grant TransLink $644 million under the Safe Restart Agreement, this included that they hold further price hikes to 2.3% until 2024.

Proposed Translink Price Hike:

Adult one-zone fare from $3 to $3.05.

Concession fare climb from $1.95 to $2.

Adult one-zone monthly pass from $98 to $100.25.

Concession pass from $56 to $57.30.

The proposed fare increase is expected to generate about $4 million per year. Translink is saying the price hike is needed due to low ridership.

Not Enough Riders or Too Many?

Although many people may be continuing to work from home, and despite that car insurance rates are dropping 15%, it’s expected that more people will be using transit once the pandemic is over.

It’s also obvious that keeping transit systems is essential for our economy, as 60% of the B.C. population does work in jobs that cannot be performed remotely or from their homes.

That being said, Translink has recently been accused of long wait times for buses. To support their riders they are further looking at “bus balancing” to keep up with the demands.

The board of directors is said to meet this Thursday, March 25th, and come up with their final decision. Stay tuned to see if you need to carry a bit of extra change this summer.

