Vancouver Named Best Canadian City to Live in During Your 20’s

Insurance website Confused has ranked Vancouver as the best Canadian city to live in your 20’s, and the fourth best city overall. This is based on several factors including monthly salary, rent affordability, cost of transport and the cost of a pint to name a few.

According to the study, the average rent in Vancouver is 1213 British pounds. A pound is currently valued at 1.72 Canadian dollars. Which makes the average rent in Vancouver according to Confused, $2,086.36. In other words, Confused thinks 20 year olds make $28.22 an hour.

The study also believes the average monthly salary in Vancouver is $4,515 Canadian dollars.

However, as most know the current minimum wage in B.C. is $15.20 per hour. That means it would take someone earning minimum wage 297 hours and four minutes to make that.

Or nine hours a day, seven days a week.

Someone working 9-5, 5 days a week, could make $4,515 if they got paid $28.22 an hour.

Confused also scores livability on four other factors – nightlife, things to do, LGBTQ+ friendliness and Instagram-ability.

The good news is Vancouver is considered extremely LGBTQ+ friendly.

To note, the website sells home insurance and has links for it in the article.

At this point one might consider how many 20 somethings they know in Vancouver who own homes.

