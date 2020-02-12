Vancouver Is Hosting Events Across the City to Celebrate 10 Year Olympics Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that the Vancouver 2010 Olympics kicked off 10 years ago today. And Vancouver is not going to let it go by quietly.

Here’s some Vancouver events, where you can celebrate the 2010 Olympics:

Illuminate Yaletown

Yaletown is hosting a massive free arts and technology festival Friday, February 14-15th. Part of that includes an ode to the Olympics. Visitors can expect Olympic ring lights and the Olympic podium, where you can take photos in. Restaurants in the area will serve up Olympic-themed cocktails.

Try Out Curling

On Friday, February 14th, Hillcrest Community Centre is offering two-hour long sessions of curling at 10 am and 12:30 pm. Here, you can learn all the basics of the sport at no cost.

Wear Red Family Day Skates

If you wear red and white, three community centres will allow you to go ice skating for cheap. Trout Lake Arena is offering a free skate, while Killarney and Hillcrest Arena is charging just $2.10.

Pancake Breakfast

Head to the Whistler Public Library for a free pancake breakfast, Friday February 14th, from 10 am to 12 pm. Bring your own reusable mug to fill up on hot drinks.

Fire & Ice Show

At the base of Whistler mountain, you can catch some of the best skiers and riders jump and flip through blazing rings of fire. They’ll be accompanied by fire spinners, a DJ and fireworks.

What will you do to celebrate the Olympics this year?

