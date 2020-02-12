Relive the glory that was Vancouver during the 2010 Winter Games with all-new cocktail creations dedicated to the Olympics.

But act quick—they will only be available at participating restaurants for two nights only—February 14th and the 15th.

It’s part of the festivities being hosted by Illuminate Yaletown, where the neighbourhood gets decked out with awe-inspiring light installations.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Olympics being hosted here, seven Yaletown eateries will be offering a special cocktail to mark the occasion.

Olympic cocktails during Illuminate Yaletown

Red Dragon Martini

This-must try martini can be found at The Distillery Bar + Kitchen. It features cranberries and a lime puree.

Golden Ring

Order up a bourbon-based cocktail reminiscent of the Winter Games with this specialty drink available at West Oak.

True North Star

Sip on a unique take on the classic Whiskey Sour with the True North Star. You can get this delicious drink at Banter Room, Sciue Italian Bakery Caffe, House Special and Robba Da Matti.

Tokyo 2020

Enjoy a gin-forward cocktail that is an ode to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Yaletown Brewing Co.

For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.