Uncle Tetsu Is Opening A New Location In Downtown Vancouver

No, you’re not dreaming. An all-new Uncle Tetsu location is coming to downtown Vancouver.

If you’ve been to Metrotown in the last year and a half, you know how big of a deal this is. The location there is constantly packed with people waiting in line to get their hands on one of their signature Japanese-style cheesecakes.

For those who don’t want to make the trip to Burnaby—the new location will be conveniently located in the heart of the downtown core, on Robson Street. But before you get too excited, there will be a wait (and then another wait once it opens and you’re in line.)

It’s expected to open sometime in winter 2020. But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. And that will definitely be the case with this new shop.

Its fluffy cheesecakes can’t be beat, but they also serve a few other delicious treats, including Rusks and Honey Madeleines.

And if you’re wondering what the delicious cakes are made up of, it’s a combination of flour, eggs, cream cheese, sugar, baking powder, honey, butter and milk. So they’re all natural, and all delicious.

Uncle Tetsu Downtown Vancouver Location

When: Opening winter 2020

Where: 1151 Robson Street

