The Holy Crab is celebrating its three-year anniversary by giving away free stuffed deviled crab—but act quick, it’s available for one day only to the 30 first customers.

Check out the eatery as soon as you can on March 1 to take advantage of this deal. And if you don’t make the cut, you can still enjoy 30 per cent off the entire menu during their anniversary week (March 1 to 8).

The Vancouver restaurant is all about authentic Louisiana inspired seafood boil offerings and their stuffed deviled crab is a limited-edition menu item you have to try.

The dish features a premium Dungeness crab shell stuffed with their signature housemade seafood gumbo (Louisiana creole seafood stew), with morsels of crab meat and baked cheese.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating three years in Vancouver’s West End and can’t wait to mark this milestone birthday by giving back to our loyal fans,” said The Holy Crab chef and co-owner Henri William. “We’re also hoping to see some new faces and welcome first-time visitors during our special anniversary week menu promotion.”

Free stuffed deviled crab at The Holy Crab

When: Given to the first 30 customers starting at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2020

Where: 1588 Robson Street, Vancouver

