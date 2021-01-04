Tacofino Now Has Kid-Sized Meals Served In A Colourable Taco Truck

Tacofino has launched a fun new addition to its menu that is just for the kiddos.

Now if you get delivery or stop by any one of their Vancouver locations to grab grub on the go, you can get a kid-sized meal for your little one.

It’s served in a cardboard box replica of their signature Tacofino food truck which kids can also colour on.

They can choose from an array of delicious kid-friendly eats in order to fully customize their special taco truck meal.

It comes with a choice of entree (cheese quesadilla, chicken quesadilla or fish nuggets), a small bag of tortilla chips and a butterscotch churro cookie.

Of course, the eatery is a must for adults too. Their greatest hits include: their fish tacos, crispy chicken burritos, taco meal kits for two or their legendary Diablo cookies.

You Might Also Like:

Taco Truck Kids Meal At Tacofino

Where: It’s available for pick up or delivery from any one of their Vancouver locations

Cost: $8.50

For more places to eat in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.