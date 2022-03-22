Whether you own a music business, are a musician, or a loyal concert attendee, Surrey residents can now help shape the City’s music scene. The City of Surrey is developing a Surrey Music Strategy, and have launched a community engagement website giving a voice to local music industry experts, musicians, business owners and residents.

You’ll be able to provide feedback on Surrey’s pre-pandemic and current music economy by taking the Surrey Music Strategy survey, submitting ideas on how the music scene can continue to grow, and by submitting music-related businesses and venues to the Surrey music map.

Those who take the survey will be eligible to win the ultimate music lovers prize package, valued at more than $1,200.

The input given will help create sustainable, actionable and measurable recommendations that support both the short and long-term development of music in the city.

The project is supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia.

“Music BC looks forward to learning how the Surrey Music Strategy can be developed to best serve Surrey musicians and businesses,” said Executive Director of Music BC Lindsay MacPherson. “Implementing a robust local engagement strategy will help inform recommendations that have the potential to create positive spin-off benefits to cultural economies within the Lower Mainland and throughout B.C.”

Surrey Music Strategy

Surrey residents can provide their input by taking the Surrey Music Strategy survey online, or by providing feedback at the music tent at Party for the Planet–Surrey’s Earth Day event– at Surrey Civic Plaza on April 30, 2022. Survey findings will identify how music can create new opportunities that support artists, venues, economic growth, tourism, and investment.

In addition, they can also share their thoughts using community tools on the website.

Live Music For A Year

Survey respondents can be entered to win a “Live Music for a Year” prize pack, valued at more than $1,200. The prize includes the following:

Two general admission tickets to FVDED in the Park at Holland Park

Two tickets to Arkells at Rogers Arena

Tickets to Neko Case, Hanson and Bear’s Den at the Vogue Theatre

Two tickets to a Surrey Civic Theatres performance

$100 gift certificate to Blue Frog Studios

$100 in food tickets to Surrey Fusion Festival

A $200 gift card to Guildford Town Centre

A $100 gift card to Browns Social House

How To Enter

To be eligible for the prize, Surrey residents can enter by:

Filling out the survey between March 22 and May 4

How To Provide Additional Feedback

Visit the music tent at Party for the Planet on April 30 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Share thoughts using community tools on the website before May 4

Since October, the City has been working with a consultant to develop the Surrey Music Strategy. The research and discovery phase has been completed. Following community engagement, the consultant will finalize the strategy and its recommendations.

This is branded content brought to you by The City of Surrey. To learn more, please visit their website.