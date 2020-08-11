Starbucks Is Offering Its Buy One Get One Free Deal Everyday This Week

While usually reserved for Thursdays, Starbucks is offering it’s buy one get one deal every day this week.

The coffee company announced it’s BOGO deal on Twitter, saying you can get in on the deal until Sunday, August 16th.

That means when you order a drink in a grande size or larger, you’ll get the second one for free. However, getting in on this is a little different than usual.

Buy one, get one free! (yes, you read the right 👀) Click the link in our bio to get your exclusive offer code. You better hurry though, because it's only available at participating stores until 8/16 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S2SfTw5fwK — Starbucks Canada (@StarbucksCanada) August 10, 2020

You must head to the Starbucks’s Twitter page and then go to their bio to access the code for the BOGO deal.

You’ll then get a barcode which you can show to the barista for your free drink.

So, now is the perfect time to go out with a friend. You can choose from one of the usual drinks on the menu, or choose from the summer menu while summer still here.

