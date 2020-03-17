As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise world-wide, actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing their part to pitch in.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole,” Reynolds posted on Instagram.

The Vancouver-actor announced him and his wife Lively will donate $1 million to help those most impacted by the virus.

That money will be split between charities, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“Communities are stepping up,” said Lively on Instagram. “We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

Prime minister Justin Trudeau is urging the public to stay home whenever possible, as cases continue to rise. Canada is facing 450 cases of the virus so far, while B.C. is seeing more than 100.

