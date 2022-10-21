Turn Back Time At These 6 Retro Diners In Metro Vancouver

While we can’t travel back in time quite yet, these retro diners in Metro Vancouver will feel like a blast from the past.

So head to one of these spots the next time you want a taste of nostalgia.

Retro Diners in Metro Vancouver

Sophies Cosmic Cafe

Stop by this diner that is just brimming with charm. You can order a Greek omelette, pastrami and eggs or their lumberjack breakfast, which includes two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage to help you get fueled up. They also have an array of burgers and sandwiches to dig into.

Location: 2095 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Lucy’s Eastside Diner

This 24-hour eatery with retro décor whips up some delicious eats. They have an all day and all night breakfast special for those who like to eat breakfast food all the time. The charming 50s style diner also serves pulled pork pancakes and a chorizo breakfast poutine.

Location: 2708 Main Street, Vancouver

Rewind Beer

This new retro brewery in Port Moody is a total throwback. It has several posters plastered on the walls, giving a nod to the 80s and 90s. The hot spot is known for its Hightop pizza. Also known as Detroit-style deep dish, these pies are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of pizza eaters.

Location: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody

Lost In The 50’s Drive-In

Turn back the clock at this 50s inspired drive-in diner in Burnaby whipping up classic diner eats. Voted one of the best burgers in the city, Lost In The 50’s Drive-In has all the classic diner favourites, including: hamburgers, fish & chips, beef dip, hot dogs, milkshakes, floats and much more.

Location: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Brogan’s Diner

Travel back in time and visit this 50s inspired diner with classics destined to satisfy all your cravings. Menu favourites include corned beef hash, eggs benedict, waffles, burgers and the classic fish and chips. End the meal on a sweet note, with a cupcake, banana split or a strawberry milkshake.

Location: 20555 56 Avenue, Langley

Mary’s On Davie

The classic diner is nestled in the heart of the West End, and it’s a must for a fun meal out with friends. Its vibrant décor and mouth-watering eats keep people coming back for more. Treat yourself to chicken and waffles, French toast or a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Kick it up a notch with a boozy milkshake.

Location: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

