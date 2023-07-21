4 Rebates To Save $9,500 On New Windows + Doors in Vancouver Right Now

Summer has officially rolled in and many homeowners are embarking on renovations to refresh their living spaces and improve energy efficiency.

One area that often gets overlooked during these renovations is windows and doors.

Why you should upgrade your windows and doors

Upgrading windows and doors offers significant benefits. Not only does these enhance the aesthetics of your home, they also provide long-term savings on energy bills.

The high return on investment for window and door upgrades almost always outweighs the initial investment.

Energy-efficient windows minimize heat transfer, reducing the need for excessive heating or cooling and lowering energy consumption.

These upgrades also make your home more appealing to potential buyers and increase its market value.

How to save big with Ecoline Windows

There are currently multiple government programs available to Metro Vancouver residents. It can help save you up to $9,500 on new windows and doors.

Although the programs and applications process may seem complicated to apply for, partnering with a trusted company makes everything easier.

With locations across Canada, Ecoline Windows is one of the most reputable Canadian manufacturers that has earned the trust of customers nationwide. Their products are produced, sold and installed strictly across Canada. All their windows and doors are Energy Star rated, and qualify for maximum government rebates.

To make the process easy, their website offers a simple rebate calculator to assess eligibility, detailed rebate amounts and everything needed to qualify.



Government Rebates, Grants & Loans

Here are four government programs offered that can help you save big on your new windows and doors.

CleanBC Income Qualified Program Rebates

The CleanBC Income Qualified Program Rebates for Windows and Doors are income-based.

For Level 1, you can receive 95% of eligible upgrade costs, with a maximum rebate of $9,500 per home.

For Level 2, you can receive 60% of eligible upgrade costs, also up to a maximum of $9,500 per home.

Canada Greener Homes Grant

The Canada Greener Homes Grant offers up to $5,600 in grants for the replacement of windows and doors.

This federal program provides up to $5,000 in grants for eligible products. It offers $125 for each regular window, sliding or hinged door, and $250 for the most energy-efficient models.

Additionally, homeowners can receive up to $600 in reimbursement for pre- and post-retrofit EnerGuide home evaluations. This helps cover a portion of the total costs.

BC Hydro Rebate

This is also known as the British Columbia Energy Efficiency Rebate. The program offers a rebate of $100 per window or door, with a maximum rebate amount of $2,000.

This rebate is available throughout British Columbia, except for the residents within the City of Vancouver.

Canada Greener Homes Loan

The Canada Greener Homes Loan is a federal initiative that offers a loan for eligible homeowners. The loan amount ranges from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $40,000.

Repayment of the loan is spread over a 10-year term, and the best part is that it is interest-free.

How to start saving with Ecoline

If you need help understanding whether you are eligible for the rebate, or on how to apply, Ecoline can assist you every step of the way.

Simply give them a call at 778-488-9356 or visit their website and they can give you a free quote along with information on savings in the matter of minutes.

Their team will help homeowners apply for rebates, prepare the needed docs, and choose the right products so they can claim the maximum amount of provincial rebates. Their experienced team will also install your windows and doors, making it easy for homeowners to invest in energy-efficient and eco-friendly products.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your windows and doors while maximizing your savings—it’s a win-win situation for both your home and your wallet.

