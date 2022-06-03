The PNE Will Return This Summer & Just Dropped Its Full Entertainment Line Up

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is set to return, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone.

So you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the festivities taking place from Aug. 5 to Sept. 20.

Here’s the full entertainment line up you can expect in addition to rides and delicious eats:

Summer Night Concerts

The GMC Stage will fill the PNE Amphitheatre with sweet sounds during its Summer Night Concert series every evening of the fair.

Plenty of amazing artists will be performing during this time, including the likes of the Barenaked Ladies, Nelly, TLC, Shaggy, Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle, Chicago, Steve Miller Band, Cake and The Beach Boys.

Reserved tickets are required for all shows and a limited number of $15-$20 tickets are available for each show.

The Stars of the Peking Acrobats

For the past 32 years, The Stars of the Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats.

They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with incredible displays of contortion, flexibility and control.

Check them out at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily at the Pacific Coliseum.

The SuperDogs: Pawvengers

The SuperDogs will be unleashing their super skills in a whole new way as they celebrate the world’s greatest superheroes and foil a supervillain of their own.

It’s a mystery wrapped in an adventure wrapped in the high-flying fun of a SuperDogs show.

Shows will be on at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily at the Pacific Coliseum.

The Flying Fools High Dive Show

This event is fun for all ages. Watch as these world class divers make you laugh and gasp as they dive from incredible heights.

You’ll likely be holding your breath as you watch the acrobats plunge from 80 feet in the air.

Catch the show at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily at Playland Point.

BCAA ToonCity

Enjoy entertainment specially created for younger ones at ToonCity. This year’s offering includes musical stage show A Safari Adventure and Blue’s Dance Party, a multimedia dance party.

When the sun goes down, ToonCity becomes an outdoor cinema, showing some favourite family flicks.

Revel District

Indulge in the PNE’s party zone. Grab a bite or your favourite beverage and sit back for some live music and entertainment.

There will be a nightly drag tribute and a variety of performers on select dates.

Festival Park Stage

For more live entertainment, look no further than this cultural mosaic of dynamic dancers and exhilarating musical performers.

Sing along with the Dueling Pianos and then cap off the day with Electric Fire, a nightly musical finale with pyro and live performers.

Roaming Performers

Watch for music, comedy and street celebrations throughout the fairgrounds, including the Checkerboard Guy, PNE Pep Band, Los Dorados Mariachi, and Chinese Lion Dance.

The Safeway Cooking Stage

There will be three daily shows featuring mouthwatering inspiration to get you trying new flavours. Learn from the best as some of BC’s top chefs bring a new variety of recipes promoting locally produced ingredients and highlighting the best of BC’s agriculture.

You may even get a chance to taste some of the dishes.

Dinosaurs Around the World

Dinosaur enthusiasts can check out this outdoor exhibit and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe.

This exhibit will be available daily at Playland Point.

Agriculture

The PNE also features a farm within the city, right inside the historic livestock barns. It allows guests to experience a vast array of farm animals, interactive educational exhibits as well as access to connecting with authentic and informative agriculture producers from a range of agriculture sectors.

Farm Country

For a break from the hustle and bustle of the midway, visitors can stop by Farm Country and relax into a showcase of BC Agriculture. It includes baby animals, educational displays, children’s exhibits along with a variety of shows and demonstrations that make it an experience you can’t miss.

Marketplace

The Marketplace at the Forum building has been a beloved tradition at the PNE for years. Visitors can spend hours browsing and exploring more than 150 exhibit booths carrying everything from soaps, bed sheets & pillows, massage cushions & chairs, cosmetics, skin care, fashion, special appliances and cleaning supplies to exciting new products such as a turbo brush power cleaner, karaoke mic, garage door organizer and patio umbrellas.

PNE Admission and Hours

Duration of Fair: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed Mondays except Labour Day)

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors, free entrance for 3 & under (must reserve free tickets), tickets must be purchased for a specific day in advance

