BC Resident Ordered To Remove “Scary” Clown Doll From Property

Penticton bylaw officers have ordered a resident to remove a clown mannequin from their property for being too scary.

Officers were made aware of the doll April 28th, after a resident complained.

“We had a public concern about an offensive clown statue at a private property residence,” wrote Penticton bylaw services supervisor, Tina Siebert to Surrey Now-Leader. “The scary clown had blood on its face and shirt and had been perceived as scary to children.”

Bylaw officers said the resident agreed to take it down and they didn’t need to take any further action.

