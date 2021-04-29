7 Vancouver Patios Your Mom Would Love To Dine At On Mother’s Day

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Mother’s Day may look different this year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less special.

Treat your mom (or the motherly figure in your life) to a memorable meal at one of these patios in Vancouver.

Patios In Vancouver To Dine At On Mother’s Day

Seasons in the Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seasons in the Park (@seasonsinqepark)

Nestled in the serene Queen Elizabeth Park, this patio offers up some of the most stunning views of the city you can find. On May 8 and 9, the restaurant will be featuring a Mother’s Day brunch and dinner service focused on West Coast fare. It will be served on the heated and covered patio, which just so happens to also overlook the park’s lush gardens that are currently in full springtime bloom.

Cardero’s Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardero’s Restaurant (@carderos_van)

Enjoy a laid-back dining experience on the water with mom this Mother’s Day. On May 9, the Coal Harbour restaurant is offering a shrimp and avocado croissant feature as well as its traditional Sunday brunch menu, which includes West Coast breakfast classics and daytime cocktails. For dinner, guests can dig into a delectable prime rib feature for $39.

The Sandbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar)

Seafood-loving mamas will love all the shellfish options and premium sushi you can find at this beloved Granville Island spot. On May 9, the eatery will be serving a seafood-forward brunch on its waterfront patio. In the evening, guests can enjoy The Sandbar’s signature Sunday Night Seafood Boil ($90 for two).

B House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B House Restaurant (@bhouserestaurant)

Get a dinner for two for $89 on Mother’s Day at this eatery that specializes in Asian-fusion flavours. It includes: prawns, signature papaya salad, stuffed wild sockeye salmon, duck fat seared AAA top sirloin, blackened chicken, seasonal vegetables, rosemary duck fat roasted baby potatoes and a brownie to share.

Glowbal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glowbal Restaurant (@glowbalrestaurant)

Dine in on Glowbal’s Instagram-worthy patio and dig into their special three-course Mother’s Day brunch menu for $39 per person. It comes with welcome drinks, a complimentary sweet start and your choice of entree. The menu has a bit of everything from a parfait bowl and smoked salmon to eggs benny and Belgian waffles. They also add a complimentary take-home gift for mom.

The Victor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Victor (@thevictorvancouver)

For one day only, The Victor at Parq Vancouver is bringing back its famed Sunday brunch for Mother’s Day. Guests can enjoy prime patio seating, while indulging in foie gras french toast, an egg white frittata, a variety of eggs benedicts, a Wagyu breakfast burger, seafood, sushi and more.

Honey Salt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Salt Vancouver (@honeysaltvancouver)

Also located at Parq Vancouver, this restaurant has its patio open rain-or-shine. On Mother’s Day you’ll find a plethora of specials, including build-your-own mimosas and delectable brunch dishes. Up the ante by getting the “Mother’s Day Experience” for $79, which includes flowers, chef-made treats for mom to take home and a personalized name setting.

